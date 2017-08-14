14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Thomas.

Here are 14 things you may not have know about the USPGA champion Justin Thomas. By Ellen McLaughlin

He won his first major with a thrilling two-shot victory at Quail Hollow.

Many will remember his spectacular birdie efforts on both the 10th and 13th to secure the Wanamaker trophy.

But how well do you know the USPGA champion?

1. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Thomas already has five PGA Tour wins to his name. His first tour win was back in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur at the CIMB Classic, beating Adam Scott by one stroke.

3. Thomas and Jordan Speith have known each other since they were 14. They have become firm friends, with both players representing the US in the 2007 Evian Junior Masters.

4. Golf runs in the Thomas family, with both his father and grandfather playing professionally. His grandfather played in the US open, where he was once paired with Arnold Palmer.

5. Justin began playing golf at the age of 2. His father Mike, a club pro introduced him to the game.

6. Aside from winning a major, Thomas has two main goals in golf. To be World No 1 and to make the US Ryder cup team.

7. Justin is a massive University of Alabama football fan. He played college golf there.

8. He now currently resides in Jupiter, Florida.

9. Thomas played in the Wyndham championship on the PGA tour in 2009. He was the third youngest player to make the cut at the age of 16.

10. Thomas is currently dating Jullian Wisniewski.

11. Justin became the 7th player in PGA Tour history and youngest ever to shoot a round of 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

12. He became the first man to shoot nine under par in a US Open this year at Erin Hills.

13. In 2012, Thomas won the Haskins award, as the most outstanding collegiate golfer. He follows in the footsteps of both Woods and Mickelson.

14. During the 2000 PGA championship at Valhalla, seven-year old Justin received Jack Nicklaus’ autograph.

