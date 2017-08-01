We look at some of the wives and girlfriends of players in the field at the USPGA Championship

Golf WAGs Of The USPGA Championship

Below, we take a look at some of the WAGS who are likely to be at Quail Hollow for this year’s USPGA Championship.

From Ellie Day and Amy Mickelson to Paulina Gretzky and Annie Verret, keep your eyes peeled on the below WAGs as the world’s best bid for the last Major title of 2017.

Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky, daughter of famous ice hockey player Wayne, with husband Dustin Johnson at the 2016 US Open

Angela Akins

Angela Akins, a former Golf Channel host, with her now-husband 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Erica Stoll

Erica Stoll, a former PGA worker from Palm Beach Gardens, with husband and two-time USPGA winner Rory McIlroy

Annie Verrett

Annie Verret is Jordan Spieth’s childhood sweetheart. The pair have been together since their high school days in Dallas, Texas.

Amy Mickelson

Amy Mickelson with husband Phil at the 2014 Ryder Cup

Emma Stenson

Stenson married Emma in Dubai in 2006. She was a college golfer in South Carolina before coming back to Sweden as a teaching professional at the Barsebäck Golf and Country Club.

Jenna Sims

2017 US Open champion Brooks Koepka with his girlfriend Jenna Sims. She’s a former Miss Georgia Teen USA and is now a model and actress.

Nicole Willett

Danny and Nicole at the 2017 US Open

Dowd Simpson and Angie Watson

Dowd Simpson, wife of 2012 US Open Champion Webb (L), with Bubba Watson’s wife Angie

Ellie Day

Jason Day first met wife-to-be Ellie when she was working at a restaurant in Ohio, but they didn’t begin dating until a few years later

Kate Rose

Justin Rose with wife, Kate, at the European Tour’s Players’ Awards last year

Kristin Stape and Kate Rose

Graeme McDowell and Kristin Stape (L) tied the knot in 2013. They met in 2010, when McDowell hired Stape to do some interior design work on his Lake Nona house.

Pollyanna Woodward

Paul Casey met now-wife Pollyanna Woodward – a television presenter – at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2011. Both were formerly married, Casey to a distant cousin of Hugh Hefner.