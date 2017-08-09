How To Get A Game At Quail Hollow

Fancy playing this year's USPGA Championship course? You may have some difficulty...

Pinehurst No. 2

Head two hours east of Charlotte and you’ll reach the world famous Pinehurst No. 2, which has hosted more single golf championships that any other course in America.

A green fee will set you back around $400, however there are eight other courses at the Pinehurst resort, and they’re all cheaper to play.

Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club

The three-time US Women’s Open venue is next door to Pinehurst and commands a much cheaper green fee, ranging from $125 – $195 between May and November.

Play there Mon-Wed between November and February and you can get on for $85.

The Golf Club At Ballantyne

Just south of Quail Hollow is the Golf Club at Ballantyne, a public facility with a superb golf course. Prices range from $62 – $92 and there is also a hotel if you want to make it your base for a Charlotte trip.

