Fancy playing this year's USPGA Championship course? You may have some difficulty...
How To Get A Game At Quail Hollow
Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina plays host to its first major championship this week at the USPGA Championship.
Fancy making the trip out to North Carolina and having a game there? You may have some difficulties…
That’s because the course is a private members-owned facility.
Membership may be difficult to come by too, with the website stating ‘Membership information is available by Member recommendation only’.
If you do want a game there, you’ve got two main options
1) Get an invite from a member
2) Qualify for the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship
Pinehurst No. 2
Head two hours east of Charlotte and you’ll reach the world famous Pinehurst No. 2, which has hosted more single golf championships that any other course in America.
A green fee will set you back around $400, however there are eight other courses at the Pinehurst resort, and they’re all cheaper to play.
Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club
The three-time US Women’s Open venue is next door to Pinehurst and commands a much cheaper green fee, ranging from $125 – $195 between May and November.
Play there Mon-Wed between November and February and you can get on for $85.
The Golf Club At Ballantyne
Just south of Quail Hollow is the Golf Club at Ballantyne, a public facility with a superb golf course. Prices range from $62 – $92 and there is also a hotel if you want to make it your base for a Charlotte trip.
