There are a maximum of 156 places available to compete in the field at Quail Hollow.

How to qualify for the USPGA Championship

With the season’s final major upon us, we look at how to qualify for the USPGA Championship.

The tournament is unique in that it reserves 20 places for club professionals, who qualify through the PGA Professional National Championship.

The USPGA Championship is also the only major that does not invite amateurs, although they can qualify by winning one of the leading four titles on offer.

So, what exactly would you have to do to qualify for the field at Quail Hollow this year?

You must be:

– A former winner of the USPGA Championship

– A winner of one of the last five US Opens

– A winner of one of the last five Masters

– A winner of one of the last five Open Championships

– The most recent Senior PGA Champion

– One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year’s tournament, including ties

– In the top 70 of the PGA Tour money standings

– One of the players to finish in the top 20 at the PGA Professional National Championship

– A winner of a PGA Tour approved tournament since the last USPGA Championship

– One of the United States and European Ryder Cup team players currently in the top 100

Additional players can also be invited, even if they don’t qualify under the above exemptions.

