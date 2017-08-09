The American won the annual USPGA Championship with a 321 yard drive in wet conditions
Jason Kokrak Wins USPGA Long Drive With 321 Yarder
The USPGA Championship‘s annual Tuesday Long Drive Competition took place in wet conditions and American Jason Kokrak won with a 321 yarder.
The American carried it 320 yards with just a yard of run out on the Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th hole.
Kokrak’s high draw was set early at 10.40am, but stood for the rest of the day.
Nobody could get close to Kokrak’s huge drive:
Tyrrell Hatton came second with 316 yards, whilst world number one Dustin Johnson was a yard shorter in third place.
The leaderboard:
DJ’s 315 yard drive:
Nicolas Colsaerts was fourth with 314 yards:
Rory McIlroy was fifth, hitting it 313 yards:
More swings and leaderboard below:
Here’s 2005 USPGA Champion Phil Mickelson giving it a rip:
Leaderboard
Jason Kokrak — 321 yards
Tyrrell Hatton — 316 yards
Dustin Johnson — 315 yards
Nicolas Colsaerts — 314 yards
Rory McIlroy — 313 yards
Justin Thomas — 312 yards
Brooks Koepka — 311 yards
James Hahn — 309 yards
Marc Leishman — 305 yards
