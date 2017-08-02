We look back at Rory McIlroy's first PGA Tour win at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win

With the USPGA Championship taking place at Quail Hollow, we look back at Rory McIlroy’s first PGA Tour triumph at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship.

It was a memorable week.

The then-20-year-old McIlroy shot a new course record 10-under-par 62 to blitz the field and become the youngest man to win on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irishman made eight birdies and an eagle to beat Phil Mickelson by four.

He finished with six threes, including a near-tap in eagle on the 15th.

At the time, the victory moved him up to ninth in the world.

It’s easily forgotten that with three holes to play on Friday, the 20-year-old was getting ready for the weekend off, before an eagle sparked his week to life.

McIlroy, who had won his first and only pro tournament 15 months earlier at the Dubai Desert Classic, eventually made the cut on the number. The rest is history.

He summed the round up as “ridiculous”.

He said, “I just got in the zone. I saw my shots and just hit them and I saw the line of my putts and they just went in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a better round in my life.”

Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win: Gallery and video highlights

McIlroy started the final round four behind leader Billy Mayfair and ended the day 10 ahead of the American.

He began with three pars before a birdie at the par-4 fourth.

He then parred the par-5 next, parred the sixth as well, and then played the closing 12 holes in nine under.

He birdied the par-5 seventh hole (pictured below).

More birdies followed at eight, nine and 11, although he could only par the par-5 10th for his second five of the day.

Pars followed at 12 and 13 before that incredible run of six closing threes, including at the par-5 15th.

He hit a stunning five iron to four feet which he converted for eagle. The youngster was on fire.

A birdie followed at the 16th after hitting out of a fairway bunker to within four feet, before another three at the signature par-3 17th hole.

McIlroy was roaring home, and needed a birdie on the last to come back in 30 for a 62.

