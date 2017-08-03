The USPGA Championship's Wanamaker Trophy is without doubt one of golf's best, here are our favourites...

The Best Trophies In Golf

The USPGA Championship‘s Wanamaker Trophy is one of golf’s finest.

Here are some more of golf’s best trophies, including the Ryder Cup and Claret Jug…

Wanamaker Trophy

The Wanamaker Trophy, awarded to the USPGA Championship winner, is named after Rodman Wanamaker, the founder of the PGA of America in 1916.

Ryder Cup

Golf’s most prestigious trophy is named after Samuel Ryder, who donated the trophy in 1926.

Claret Jug

The Claret Jug, also known as the Golf Champion Trophy, is, of course, the Open Championship prize.

However, it is not actually the original prize, which is the Challenge Belt.

The Belt was property of Young Tom Morris after he won his third Open in a row in 1870.

Amateur Championship Trophy

The beautiful Amateur Championship trophy is the prize for the tournament which began in 1885.

The most notable winners include Jose Maria Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and Michael Bonallack, described as Britain’s greatest amateur, who won the Amateur Championship five times.

Masters Trophy

As well as the famous Green Jacket, the Masters champion also receives the Masters trophy.

A replica of the Augusta National clubhouse, the trophy was introduced in 1961 and is made with over 900 separate pieces of silver.

Interestingly, it was made in England.

US Open Trophy

Golf’s second-oldest major has a trophy to match.

It dates back to 1947 and is a replica of the 1895 original which was destroyed after 1946 winner Lloyd Mangrum took it back to his home club of Tam O’Shanter in Chicago…And the clubhouse burnt down!

Walker Cup

The Walker Cup trophy is named after George Herbert Walker who was president of the USGA when the biennial USA-GB&I amateur match was founded.

US Women’s Open Trophy

Established in 1946, the US Women’s Open is the oldest of the women’s majors.

The winner receives the Harton S. Trophy and a gold medal.

The trophy was first awarded in 1992 and got its name from the former USGA president who passed away in 1990.

The original US Women’s Open trophy was retired to the USGA Museum.

South African Open Trophy

The South African Open is the second-oldest national open in golf, with the first SA Open taking place in 1903.

There are no records of when or whom the trophy was first presented.

US Amateur Championship Trophy

One of golf’s most prestigious trophies, the US Amateur Championship has been won by Bobby Jones (five times), Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, who is the only player to win it three years in a row.

Boys Amateur Trophy

The Boys Amateur Championship was founded in 1921 and first played at Royal Ascot Golf Club.

The age limit was 16 but has been raised to 18.

Notable names on the trophy include Sergio Garcia, Jose Maria Olazabal, David Howell, Michael Bonallack and Matt Fitzpatrick.

World Golf Championship trophies

The four WGC events were founded in 1999 by the International Federation of PGA Tours, and the trophies are both unique and prestigious.

The four events and trophies are (in order of above image and their place in the calendar) the WGC-Championship (The Gene Sarazen Cup), the WGC-Match Play (The Walter Hagan Cup), the WGC-Invitational (The Gary Player Cup) and the WGC-Champions (The Old Tom Morris Cup).

Senior Open Claret Jug

The Senior Claret Jug is the prize for the Senior Open Championship which was first played in 1987.

It’s not quite the Claret Jug, but it is still rather nice.

Canadian Open

The Candian Open was first played in 1904, and therefore is the third oldest tournament on the PGA Tour, after the Open and US Open.

Its small and understated prize is a beauty.

World Cup of Golf

The World Cup of Golf is a biennial doubles event originating in Canada, hence the maple leaves.

It was founded in Canada in 1953 and known as the Canada Cup, before becoming the World Cup of Golf in 1967.

The trophy is so big that its best to be held by two people, so quite handy that it’s a doubles event.

European Masters Trophy

The European Masters was founded in 1923 as the Swiss Open.

It’s held at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club each year and has one of the best trophies on the European Tour.

US Womens Amateur Championship Trophy

Without doubt one of the best looking trophies in golf, the US Women’s Amateur Trophy is known as the Cox Trophy, as it was donated by British MP and golf course designer Robert Cox.

The tournament is 51 years older than the US Women’s Open, having been founded in 1895.

Quicken Loans National

The Quicken Loans National, formerly known as AT&T National, depicts the White House, as it’s played in the state of Washington DC.

Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic was founded in 1989 and was the first ever European Tour event in the Middle East. It also has one of world golf’s largest trophies.

