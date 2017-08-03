There have been 14 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods.

USPGA Championship best ever rounds

The USPGA Championship is taking place at Quail Hollow this year.

After Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale last month, 63 in a major now seems distinctly average.

However, only 14 men have shot the number in the USPGA Championship, they are…

Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under)

Raymond Floyd, 1982 (Southern Hills CC), first round (7-under)*

Gary Player, 1984 (Shoal Creek), second round (9-under)

Vijay Singh, 1993 (Inverness Club), second round (8-under)

Michael Bradley, 1995 (Riviera CC), first round (8-under)

Brad Faxon, 1995 (Riviera CC), final round (8-under)

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000 (Valhalla GC), third round (9-under)

Mark O’Meara, 2001 (Atlanta Athletic Club), second round (7-under)

Thomas Bjorn, 2005 (Baltusrol CC), third round (7-under)

Tiger Woods, 2007 (Southern Hills CC), second round (7-under)*

Steve Stricker, 2011 (Atlanta Athletic Club), first round (7-under)

Jason Dufner, 2013 (Oak Hill CC), second round (7-under)*

Hiroshi Iwata, 2015 (Whistling Straits), second round (9-under)

Robert Streb, 2016 (Baltusrol Golf Club), second round (-7)

