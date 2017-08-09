The world number four's swing looks just as good in a space suit

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Hits It 300+ Yards Wearing A Space Suit

The world number four was doing some work with sponsor Omega alongside Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

The pair were dressed as astronauts and hit drives.

We learnt that McIlroy’s swing looks just as good in a space suit, as he ripped a driver over 300 yards.

Watch McIlroy rip it dressed as an astronaut:

"Houston, we have a problem" #DriverStillGoesOver300 @omega A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Here is the promotional video along with Sergio Garcia:

