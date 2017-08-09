The world number four's swing looks just as good in a space suit
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Hits It 300+ Yards Wearing A Space Suit
The world number four was doing some work with sponsor Omega alongside Masters champion Sergio Garcia.
The pair were dressed as astronauts and hit drives.
Related: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute warm-up
We learnt that McIlroy’s swing looks just as good in a space suit, as he ripped a driver over 300 yards.
Watch McIlroy rip it dressed as an astronaut:
Here is the promotional video along with Sergio Garcia:
Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with all the latest USPGA Championship news.