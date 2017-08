We've seen hats, flags and foreheads signed before, but never a baby...

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Signs Baby At USPGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has to sign a lot of autographs in his time on and around the golf course, but may have signed his strangest autograph yesterday at the USPGA Championship.

The world number four signed…a baby.

Watch the video below:

Rory is favourite to win the event being played at Quail Hollow