Legendary golfer Walter Hagen had some troubles with the Wanamaker Trophy in the 1920s

When Walter Hagen Lost The Wanamaker Trophy

The Wanamaker Trophy, which will be presented to the winner of the 99th USPGA Championship this week, is the biggest and heaviest trophy in major championship golf.

It is 28 inches tall, 10 ½ inches in diameter, 27 inches across at the handles, and it weighs 27 pounds.

That didn’t stop Walter Hagen losing it in the 1920s though.

The great Hagen won the USPGA Championship five times, and four times consecutively from 1924 to 1927.

Related: Past USPGA Champions

When Hagen won in 1926 he had failed to bring the Wanamaker Trophy to Salisbury Golf Links in New York, and he covered over the embarrassment by claiming he had come to defend his title and had no intention of relinquishing the grand silver cup.

Everyone laughed, as everyone always did at the ‘Haig’s’ jokes.

Hagen was not found out until 1928.

The PGA was a match play tournament in those days, and he lost in the quarter-finals to Leo Diegal, and Diegal would go on to win.

Continues below