Golf Monthly answers the question, where is the USPGA Championship in 2018, plus we look ahead to the venues scheduled for 2019 and beyond

Where is the USPGA Championship in 2018? In 2018, the USPGA Championship will head Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be a landmark week, as it will be the 100th playing of the tournament. Bellerive last hosted the PGA Championship in 1992, which was won by Nick Price.

It first hosted a major championship at the 1965 US Open, where Gary Player won his fourth major and only US Open.

The other professional events Bellerive has hosted include the 2004 US Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior USPGA Championship.

Bellerive is a long course, measuring 7,547 yards, and has six par 4s that measure over 450 yards from the championship tees, with the longest of those the 519-yard 10th hole.

It was also built around a large creek that comes into play on nine of the holes, with water hazards in play on 11 holes.

What about 2019?