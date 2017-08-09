Rory McIlroy has a new man on the bag this week at the USPGA - Harry Diamond - but who is he?

Who Is Rory McIlroy’s New Caddie Harry Diamond?

Unless you’ve been on Mars for the last two weeks, you will know that Rory McIlroy has got himself a new caddie.

It was announced that the four-time major winner parted ways with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald in the lead up to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The pair had worked together since 2008, through McIlroy’s four majors wins, three Ryder Cup wins and his 95 weeks as world number one.

The 28-year-old said of the split, “sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one.”

“JP has been a huge part of my life for the past decade, but I was getting very hard on him at times.

“I would say he is still one of my closest friends. We started together in 2008, we’ve had a lot of great times on and off the golf course.”

McIlroy’s new caddie, at least for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and this week’s USPGA Championship, is Harry Diamond, who is his childhood best friend.

The pair had a great first week together, finishing in a tie for fifth at the Bridgestone.

McIlroy is yet to decide whether his and Diamond’s partnership will continue after the USPGA.

“I have a week off, and then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag, and then we’ll see what I do for the playoffs after that,” he said.

Who Is Harry Diamond?

Harry Diamond is Rory McIlroy’s childhood best friend, who has been living quite the lifestyle since his four-time major winning mate took the golfing world by storm.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club and Diamond was a very good amateur, even representing Ireland.

What’s more, Diamond was best man at McIlroy’s recent wedding where he married Erica Stoll.

Here he is celebrating McIlroy’s 2014 Open win with the family…

Here he is playing Augusta National with Rory…

2 sleeps 😃 A post shared by Harry Diamond (@haza136) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Aboard the private jet after McIlroy’s 2014 USPGA win…

With Floyd Mayweather…

#mayweather A post shared by Harry Diamond (@haza136) on Feb 5, 2016 at 1:17pm PST

