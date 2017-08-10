Stop moaning about the coverage before it's even began and embrace the fact that we've got four days of a golf major live on free to air TV

Why The BBC USPGA Coverage Will Be Great

The BBC kick-starts its USPGA Championship coverage from Quail Hollow today as it prepares to show all four days of a golf major live for the first time since the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

The BBC’s deal came out of the blue during Open week and took many by surprise, not least Sky who had lost the season’s final major just days after launching a dedicated golf channel.

However, the reception to live major golf on free-to-air TV hasn’t gone down as well as I would have thought.

I was over the moon, but it seems like the whole of the UK are moaning before it’s even began.

I am a Sky subscriber and yes, I think their coverage is incredible, state of the art and deserving of awards – like the BAFTA they received for last year’s Open coverage at Troon.

But I’ve grown up with Ken Brown, Peter Alliss and Maureen Madill on the BBC, and it’s great to be able to see and hear them back broadcasting live major championship golf to the nation.

We’ve seen comments on our Facebook and Twitter pages like ‘the BBC don’t care about golf’, ‘they care more about athletics’ etc…But if they didn’t care about golf, why would they be back in the live golf game?

Everyone had begun to accept the fact that the BBC were no longer interested in our great sport, but this latest deal shows that most certainly isn’t the case.

