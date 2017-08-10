The BBC have returned to live major championship golf and will broadcast the year's final major at the USPGA Championship
BBC USPGA Championship TV Times
Here are the BBC’s TV and radio broadcast times for the 2017 USPGA Championship.
The tournament gets underway at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of Rory McIlroy’s first ever PGA Tour victory where he shot a blistering course record 10-under-par in the final round.
He then broke his own course record with an 11 under par 61 in 2015 to win the tournament again.
“We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free-to-air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater.
“It brings together the best players in the world over four exciting days of action.”
The BBC’s TV coverage will be led by Eilidh Barbour, alongside Peter Alliss and Ken Brown.
BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will also broadcast live from the Championship, led by Iain Carter and Jay Townsend.
Much of the broadcast will be behind the red button, on the BBC Sport website or on BBC iPlayer.
This is because the BBC is also showing the World Athletics Championship in London, here are the timings and channels…
BBC USPGA Championship TV and Radio times
Thursday 10 August
1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer
2320-0015 – BBC Two
2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday 11 August
1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer
2305-0015 – BBC Two
2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday 12 August
1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer
2230-0015 – BBC Two
2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra
Sunday 13 August
1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer
2200-0015 – BBC Two
2200-0100 – Radio 5 live
The BBC last showed all four days in a mens major back at the 2015 Open at St Andrews.
They pulled out of their contract with the R&A a year early in late 2015 and Sky Sports have exclusively shown the previous two Open Championships live.
A BBC insider told The Daily Telegraph that the USPGA coverage “was too good a deal to pass by.”
The PGA of America have apparently taken a financial hit, but are determined to make it the most-watched major, which should be a success.
Jeff Ritter, the chief commercial officer of the PGA of America, told the Guardian: “Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them.”
There’s no doubt that the BBC will attract a larger audience, with the 2016 Open Championship final round peak viewing times down 75% on Sky last year.
In 2015, 4.7m watched Zach Johnson win the Claret Jug on the BBC, whilst just 1.1m watched Henrik Stenson become Champion Golfer of the Year in 2016 on Sky.
However, Sky were lauded for their coverage and even received a BAFTA for best sports production.
Jordan Spieth heads to Quail Hollow looking to complete the career grand slam, after a phenomenal finish to win the Open Championship.
Let us know your thoughts, is this good for golf, or a bad thing given how good Sky’s Open coverage was?