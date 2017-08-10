The BBC have returned to live major championship golf and will broadcast the year's final major at the USPGA Championship

BBC USPGA Championship TV Times

Here are the BBC’s TV and radio broadcast times for the 2017 USPGA Championship.

The tournament gets underway at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of Rory McIlroy’s first ever PGA Tour victory where he shot a blistering course record 10-under-par in the final round.

He then broke his own course record with an 11 under par 61 in 2015 to win the tournament again.

“We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free-to-air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater.

“It brings together the best players in the world over four exciting days of action.”

The BBC’s TV coverage will be led by Eilidh Barbour, alongside Peter Alliss and Ken Brown.

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will also broadcast live from the Championship, led by Iain Carter and Jay Townsend.

Much of the broadcast will be behind the red button, on the BBC Sport website or on BBC iPlayer.

This is because the BBC is also showing the World Athletics Championship in London, here are the timings and channels…

BBC USPGA Championship TV and Radio times

Thursday 10 August

1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2320-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday 11 August

1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2305-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday 12 August

1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2230-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday 13 August

1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2200-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live

The BBC last showed all four days in a mens major back at the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

They pulled out of their contract with the R&A a year early in late 2015 and Sky Sports have exclusively shown the previous two Open Championships live.

Continues below