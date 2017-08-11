Twitter went crazy during the first round of the USPGA Championship, with users slating the BBC's coverage and wishing Sky Sports still had the rights

‘Can Sky Sports Steal The USPGA Back?’ How Twitter Reacted To The BBC USPGA Coverage

Twitter erupted on Thursday during the first round of the USPGA Championship, with users tearing into the BBC’s coverage.

The BBC broadcasted the tournament behind the red button, on iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website up until 11.15pm and some golf fans were not happy.

