The USPGA Champion will be live on the BBC this year. Here's how to watch it...

How To Watch The USPGA Championship

The USPGA Championship – the year’s final Major – will be shown exclusively live on the BBC this year, meaning more people will get to watch the action at Quail Hollow.

It was a huge shock when the news was recently announced, and means that Sky no longer have all four of golf’s majors. There is even talk of BT snapping up the 2018 Masters.

The BBC are also showing the World Athletics Championship from London, so a large proportion of the golf will be behind the red button, on the BBC Sport website, and on iPlayer.

The weekend also sees the first match day of the 2017/18 Premier League season, so it is a huge weekend for the BBC who will have Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

If you’re a football fan, give MOTD a record and feast on the live golf.

The conclusion of each day’s play will be live on BBC Two, meaning the finale on Sunday night will be broadcast live on free-to-air, so should draw in a few million viewers – hopefully.

For those who can’t quite make it to their TV or laptop, Radio 5 Live will also broadcast live coverage, with BBC Golf Correspondent Iain Carter and Jay Townsend.

Here are the timings:

Thursday 10 August

6pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

11.20pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday 11 August

6pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

11.05pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday 12 August

7pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

10.30pm-12.15am – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday 13 August

7pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

10pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live

Eilidh Barbour will lead the TV coverage alongside BBC stalwarts Ken Brown and Peter Alliss.

Barbour took over from Hazel Irvine at the BMW PGA Championship after Irvine presented her final BBC Golf broadcast at the Masters in April.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, says: “We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free to air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, bringing together the best players in the world over 4 exciting days of action from the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.”

Don’t forget to visit the Golf Monthly website in the lead-up to the tournament and throughout the championship for news, views, features, images, history, records and more.