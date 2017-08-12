The pair are tied at the top at eight under heading in to the weekend at the weather affected USPGA Championship
Matsuyama And Kisner Lead USPGA
Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner lead the USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
Rain stopped play for a couple of hours on day two so some are yet to complete their second rounds.
Matsuyama played the back nine in five under which included birdies at 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17.
Last week’s WGC-Bridgestone champion seems to have picked up from where he left off at Firestone.
He is now bookies favourite after after a flawless bogey-free seven under par round of 64.
He leads at eight under with Kevin Kisner, who had a second successive 67.
Kisner played early Friday and made an eagle and three birdies in his round.
In third, two strokes behind, is 2015 USPGA Champion Jason Day who fired a five under par 66 on Friday.
He’s one ahead of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Chris Stroud.
Rickie Fowler is a three under alongside Justin Thomas and Paul Casey.
Rory McIlroy is 10 back at +2, although comfortably made the cut by three.
It was another mixed round for the world number four, but four bogeys in five holes on the front nine meant he struggled to make up ground on the leaders.
Jordan Spieth, who goes for the career grand slam this week, is two over par with two holes left to play.
Day one leader Thorbjorn Olesen is two over after playing 15 holes in six over par on Friday.