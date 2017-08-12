The pair are tied at the top at eight under heading in to the weekend at the weather affected USPGA Championship

Matsuyama And Kisner Lead USPGA

Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner lead the USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Rain stopped play for a couple of hours on day two so some are yet to complete their second rounds.

Matsuyama played the back nine in five under which included birdies at 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17.

Last week’s WGC-Bridgestone champion seems to have picked up from where he left off at Firestone.

He is now bookies favourite after after a flawless bogey-free seven under par round of 64.

He leads at eight under with Kevin Kisner, who had a second successive 67.

Kisner played early Friday and made an eagle and three birdies in his round.

