"I don't think I would have had that same level of success had he not come around."
Mickelson Says Tiger Woods Helped His Career
Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has spent a large part of his career as world number two, behind a certain Tiger Woods.
Whilst some would say Mickelson would have been the best player of his generation had Tiger not been around, Lefty has said he would not have been the same player without Tiger to push him on.
He was speaking in his pre-USPGA Championship press conference, with this week marking his 100th start in a major, along with Ernie Els who is also making his 100th major appearance.
Mickelson also spoke on how Tiger changed golf fitness, saying how the 14-time major winner has helped the longevity of his career thanks to the fitness side.
“Had Tiger not come around, I don’t feel I would have pushed myself to achieve what I ended up achieving because he forced everybody to get the best out of themselves,” he said.
Mickelson, now 47, won the 2005 USPGA Championship at Baltusrol.
As well as that USPGA, he has won a Claret Jug and three Masters titles.
He bids for his sixth major title this week at Quail Hollow, where Jimmy Walker defends after he won at Baltusrol last year.
Rory McIlroy is favourite, whilst Jordan Spieth bids to complete the career grand slam.
