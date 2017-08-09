rory mcilroy 'inundated' with caddie requests

It seems like everyone wants to be Rory McIlroy's new caddie...

It seems that, unsurprisingly, everyone and their dog want to Rory McIlroy’s new caddie.

And it’s not hard to see why. The Ulsterman’s previous bagman JP Fitzgerald earnt the tidy sum of $1.65 million in the 12 months leading up to June this year.

Speaking in his pre-USPGA Championship press conference, the world number one said he’d been “inundated” with requests.

“I’ve been approached from a lot of different areas,” McIlroy said.

“This sounds bad but I’m trying to get this week out of the way before I start to think about that. I have enough on my plate this week with trying to get ready for this tournament and trying to win.

“We’ve been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag.

