Rory McIlroy ‘Inundated’ With Caddie Requests
It seems that, unsurprisingly, everyone and their dog want to Rory McIlroy’s new caddie.
And it’s not hard to see why. The Ulsterman’s previous bagman JP Fitzgerald earnt the tidy sum of $1.65 million in the 12 months leading up to June this year.
WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits 300+ yard drive wearing a space suit
Speaking in his pre-USPGA Championship press conference, the world number one said he’d been “inundated” with requests.
“I’ve been approached from a lot of different areas,” McIlroy said.
“This sounds bad but I’m trying to get this week out of the way before I start to think about that. I have enough on my plate this week with trying to get ready for this tournament and trying to win.
“We’ve been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag.
Rory McIlroy What's In The Bag?
See the 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball the…
WATCH: Rory McIlroy on why he's a good bet for the USPGA Championship
In this video, Rory McIlory explains to the…
Rory McIlroy Gym Routine… Revealed!
Rory McIlroy Gym Routine Over the years, golf…
And on when he’ll make up his mind on a new caddie, he said he’ll worry about that after the USPGA.
“I can’t really think about that until next week.
“I have a week off, and then I can reassess how these couple of weeks have went with Harry on the bag, and then we’ll see what I do for the playoffs after that.”
McIlroy split with long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald before the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and told the media how he wanted a friendly face on the bag.
“For at least these two weeks I wanted to have someone I knew beside me.
“I didn’t have to get to know them and there wasn’t any awkward spell.
“Last week I really enjoyed myself with Harry. We had a lot of fun on the course and hopefully we have a lot of fun on the course this week, as well.”
McIlroy employed his childhood best friend Harry Diamond for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and this week’s USPGA Championship.
The pair played golf together at Holywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland, and have stayed best pals since.
