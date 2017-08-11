The Dane shot a four under par 67 at Quail Hollow to lead with Kevin Kisner after day one of the 2017 USPGA Championship
Thorbjorn Olesen Leads USPGA Championship
Thorbjorn Olesen sits atop of the leaderboard alongside Kevin Kisner after day one of the 2017 USPGA Championship.
Surprisingly with all the rain we’ve had, Quail Hollow’s new bermuda greens were playing firm and fast, with numerous players commenting on their speed.
Four-time European Tour winner Olesen finished with a long birdie putt on the last to get to four under par and set the early clubhouse lead, which eventually stood for the rest of the day…Until Kisner birdied 18 late on Thursday.
Olesen said, “The first 15 holes, especially, I was driving the ball very, very well.
“Coming in with some short irons into these greens was definitely the key to the round. It was a very, very nice way to finish with that long putt on 18.”
Kevin Kisner snuck in with a birdie on the last to tie Olesen at four under.
Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s quest for the career grand slam got off to a slow start.
The Texan struggled on Quail Hollow’s new bermuda greens, saying “I couldn’t putt any worse that I did today.”
He salvaged a one over 72 with two late birdies on the 7th and 8th after starting on the back nine.
It was a mixed bag for tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who came in with a one over par round of 72.
The Ulsterman was cruising along at one under through eight and two under through 10, but made his third bogey on a par 3 on the 13th before a sloppy double bogey at the driveable par-4 14th.
McIlroy’s driving was as impressive as ever:
US Open champion Brooks Koepka seems to be continuing his run of form with a three under par 68.
The American finished T6th at The Open, and will fancy his chances over the next few days on the long Quail Hollow with more rain to come.
Joost Luiten had the shot of the day with this hole-in-one on the fourth:
2015 winner and last year’s runner-up Jason Day shot a one under par 70, as did last week’s winner Hideki Matsuyama.
USPGA Championship Leaderboard
Thorbjorn Olesen – 4 67
Kevin Kisner -4 67
Brooks Koepka -3 68
Grayson Murray -3 68
Chris Stroud -3 68
Gary Woodland -3 68
DA Points -3
Paul Casey -2 69
Bud Cauley -2 69
Tony Finau -2 69
Jim Herman -2 69
Patrick Reed -2 69
Rickie Fowler -2 69
Jason Day -1 70
Jon Rahm -1 70
Ryan Moore -1
Jordan Smith -1
Tommy Fleetwood -1 70
Dustin Johnson -1 70
Hideki Matsuyama -1 70
Louis Oosthuizen -1 70
Selected others:
Adam Scott E 71
Jordan Spieth +1 72
Rory McIlroy +1 72
Justin Thomas +2 73
Lee Westwood +2 73
Alex Noren +3 74
Ian Poulter +3 74
Henrik Stenson +3 74
Sergio Garcia +4 75
Justin Rose +5 76
Phil Mickelson +8 79
Thomas Pieters +8 79
Ernie Els +9 80