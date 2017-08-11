The Dane shot a four under par 67 at Quail Hollow to lead with Kevin Kisner after day one of the 2017 USPGA Championship

Thorbjorn Olesen Leads USPGA Championship

Thorbjorn Olesen sits atop of the leaderboard alongside Kevin Kisner after day one of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Surprisingly with all the rain we’ve had, Quail Hollow’s new bermuda greens were playing firm and fast, with numerous players commenting on their speed.

Four-time European Tour winner Olesen finished with a long birdie putt on the last to get to four under par and set the early clubhouse lead, which eventually stood for the rest of the day…Until Kisner birdied 18 late on Thursday.

Olesen said, “The first 15 holes, especially, I was driving the ball very, very well.

“Coming in with some short irons into these greens was definitely the key to the round. It was a very, very nice way to finish with that long putt on 18.”

Kevin Kisner snuck in with a birdie on the last to tie Olesen at four under.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s quest for the career grand slam got off to a slow start.

The Texan struggled on Quail Hollow’s new bermuda greens, saying “I couldn’t putt any worse that I did today.”

He salvaged a one over 72 with two late birdies on the 7th and 8th after starting on the back nine.

