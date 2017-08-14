Take a look at the highlights from a thrilling day at Quail Hollow, as Justin Thomas claims his maiden major! By Ellen McLaughlin

USPGA Championship Final Round Highlights

It was a final day to remember at Quail Hollow!

Justin Thomas won his first major, after a superb two-shot victory at the USPGA.

The American began the round trailing leader Kevin Kisner by two shots, but hit a three under par of 68 to claim victory on -8 with Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen all tied for second.

Related: Justin Thomas Wins USPGA Championship

Thomas had to hold his nerve after bogeying the 1st and 3rd holes of his final round.

However, he gained momentum with a birdie putt on the 10th followed by a sublime chip on the 13th!

Here are the highlights from an unforgettable day at the Quail Hollow, including both of Thomas’ birdies on the 10th and 13th, Louis Oosthuizen’s sensational eagle on the 15th, and finally, Jon Rahm’s insane backward shot at the 18th!

Related: Justin Thomas: What’s In The Bag?

The championship-winning moment.

A cliffhanger moment for Thomas.

Louis Oosthuizen’s eagle at the 15th.

Thomas at the 13th.

Jon Rahm’s skill on 18.

Justin Thomas’ tee shot at the 17th to set up a crucial birdie.

Grayson Murray’s birdie at the 8th.

A great finish for Fowler.