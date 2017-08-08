USPGA Championship Preview: Spieth Goes For Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy is bookies favourite this week at Quail Hollow whilst Jordan Spieth aims to become the youngest man to win the career grand slam

USPGA Championship Preview: McIlroy Favourite As Spieth Goes For Career Grand Slam

Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina plays host to its first major this week as the 2017 USPGA Championship rolls into town.

Jimmy Walker defends the title he won last year at Baltusrol, where he claimed his first major with a one stroke victory over defending champion and the world number one at the time, Jason Day.

Related: USPGA Championship tee times

The American is in the field this week and back in form, after suffering with Lyme Disease this year, but it’s another Texan who is stealing the headlines coming into Quail Hollow.

Jordan Spieth comes into this week fresh off of his Open Championship victory, and is looking to become the youngest ever golfer to win the career grand slam.

After winning the 2015 Masters and US Open, then this year’s Open, it is only the USPGA Championship missing from his illustrious CV.

If he were to win, he would do so six months earlier than Tiger Woods wrapped up the career grand slam in 2000 at St Andrews.

And Spieth isn’t even the favourite with the bookies this week…

Rory McIlroy comes in as favourite after a T4th at the Open and a T5th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The world number four recorded his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow back in 2010 at the Quail Hollow Championship, when he shot a course record 10 under par 62 in the final round.

He won the tournament again in 2015, lost in a playoff to Rickie Fowler in 2012, finished T10th in 2013 and T8th in 2014.

Armed with a new caddie, and having got rid of some of the rust from not playing whilst suffering from a rib injury, McIlroy has been walking with confidence in the past few weeks, hitting the ball superbly well and even holing some putts.

Related: Who is Rory McIlroy’s new caddie Harry Diamond?

What’s more, the Ulsterman has of course won two USPGA Championships already, with his last coming back in 2014 at Valhalla – which was also his last major win to date.

The course

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Par 71, 7600 yards

Continues below