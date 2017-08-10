Check out our USPGA Championship weather forecast ahead of the final Major of the season

USPGA Championship Weather Forecast

The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow Club this year in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s hosting its first ever major.

The course has been home to the Wachovia Championship/Quail Hollow Championship/Wells Fargo Championship every year on the PGA Tour since 2003, although it didn’t host this year because of the USPGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow – In 2010 where he shot a course record 10 under par 62 to win his first PGA Tour title aged 20, and in 2015 when he bettered his own course record with an 11 under 61 in round three.

The weather has been wet so far this week, making the course at Quail Hollow very soft. Here is the daily forecast for the tournament, which includes even more rain…

Thursday: Sunny intervals in the morning before cloud in the afternoon. Winds peaking at just 5mph from the South East moving south. Temperatures getting up to 27C, a perfect day for scoring.

