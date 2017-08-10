Check out our USPGA Championship weather forecast ahead of the final Major of the season
USPGA Championship Weather Forecast
The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow Club this year in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It’s hosting its first ever major.
The course has been home to the Wachovia Championship/Quail Hollow Championship/Wells Fargo Championship every year on the PGA Tour since 2003, although it didn’t host this year because of the USPGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow – In 2010 where he shot a course record 10 under par 62 to win his first PGA Tour title aged 20, and in 2015 when he bettered his own course record with an 11 under 61 in round three.
USPGA Championship Weather Forecast
The weather has been wet so far this week, making the course at Quail Hollow very soft. Here is the daily forecast for the tournament, which includes even more rain…
Thursday: Sunny intervals in the morning before cloud in the afternoon. Winds peaking at just 5mph from the South East moving south. Temperatures getting up to 27C, a perfect day for scoring.
Friday: The rain moves in on Friday from around midday. The morning looks fine, at 22C with just a 2mph southerly wind. Heavy rain is scheduled all afternoon and temperatures will get up to 28C. Rory McIlroy plays late Thursday, early Friday – could he benefit?
Saturday: More heavy rain is forecast on Saturday, whilst the early starters may just about stay dry. The wind won’t be any stronger than 5mph and temperatures remain around the 29C mark.
Sunday: Sunday looks the same, with a dry start before heavy rain moves in yet again. Wind is down to 3 or 4mph from the south and east.
