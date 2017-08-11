The world number four hit an amazing recovery shot on day two of the USPGA Championship, watch it here...
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Hits Incredible Recovery Through Spectators
Rory McIlroy hit an incredible recovery shot through the spectators on day two of the 2017 USPGA Championship.
The world number four threaded the ball low and straight through a tight gap marked by spectators.
Watch the video:
