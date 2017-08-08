Gallery: Previous Winners At Quail Hollow

The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow for the first time this week, here are the past winners at the North Carolina course...
The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina this year for the first time.
Quail Hollow has hosted the Quail Hollow Championship, or Wells Fargo Championship as its now known, for some time.
It hosted the Kemper Open on the PGA Tour from 1969 – 1979 and has been a PGA Tour regular since 2003, although the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship was moved to Eagle Point because of the USPGA Championship.
Tom Weiskopf won the Kemper Open three times during its 10 year spell at Quail Hollow. Doug Sanders also won there.
2007 – Tiger Woods
Woods beat Steve Stricker by two to win the Wachovia Championship for his 57th career victory
Credit: WireImage for PGA TOUR
2008 – Anthony Kim
Remember Anthony Kim? He won the Wachovia Championship by five strokes in 2008 for his first PGA Tour win and became the Tour’s youngest winner in six years at the age of 22. He described walking up the 72nd hole as “the best feeling in my entire life”
Credit: Getty Images
2009 – Sean O’Hair
How about a new trophy/plate? O’Hair won the newly named Quail Hollow Championship in 2009 by one stroke from Bubba Watson and Lucas Glover
Credit: Getty Images
2010 – Rory McIlroy
The 2010 Quail Hollow Championship is one to go down in history. Rory McIlroy, aged 20, broke the course record by shooting a final round ten under par 62 on Sunday. He became the youngest PGA Tour winner since Tiger Woods.
Credit: Getty Images
2011 – Lucas Glover
Time for another new trophy…Lucas Glover won the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship by beating Jonathan Byrd in a playoff. It was Glover’s first win since the 2009 US Open, and he hasn’t won since.
Credit: Streeter Lecka
2012 – Rickie Fowler
Fowler stiffed a wedge shot in a playoff to beat rival Rory McIlroy and DA Points for his first PGA Tour title
Credit: Getty Images
2013 – Derek Ernst
The American won his first and only PGA Tour title by defeating England’s David Lynn in a playoff
Credit: Getty Images
2014 – JB Holmes
JB Holmes won his third PGA Tour title just over two years after having brain surgery. He beat Jim Furyk by one
Credit: Getty Images
2015 – Rory McIlroy
It was a record breaking week for McIlroy again at Quail Hollow. He won for the second time on the course by seven strokes and broke the scoring record with 267 for the tournament. He also broke his own course record in the third round with an eleven under par 61
Credit: Getty Images
2016 – James Hahn
The American won his second PGA Tour title in a playoff at Quail Hollow after missing eight straight cuts
Credit: Getty Images