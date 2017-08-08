The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow for the first time this week, here are the past winners at the North Carolina course...

Gallery: Previous Winners At Quail Hollow

The USPGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina this year for the first time.

Quail Hollow has hosted the Quail Hollow Championship, or Wells Fargo Championship as its now known, for some time.

It hosted the Kemper Open on the PGA Tour from 1969 – 1979 and has been a PGA Tour regular since 2003, although the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship was moved to Eagle Point because of the USPGA Championship.

Continues below

[collection name=”small” accordion=”mobile” excerpt=8

Tom Weiskopf won the Kemper Open three times during its 10 year spell at Quail Hollow. Doug Sanders also won there.

Gallery: Previous Winners At Quail Hollow