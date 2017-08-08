As we look forward to Quail Hollow this week, here is a gallery of the last 10 USPGA Championship winners
Gallery: USPGA Championship Previous Winners
The USPGA Championship is here and the season’s final major championship takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time.
Jimmy Walker defends the Wanamaker Trophy after he beat Jason Day by a stroke last year.
2011 – Atlanta Athletic Club – Keegan Bradley (-8)
Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner in a three hole play-off after a thrilling final day. Dufner was four clear of Bradley with three to play in regulation but finished bogey-bogey to Bradley’s birdie-birdie. It was Keegan Bradley’s first start in a major.
Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
2010 – Whistling Straits – Martin Kaymer (-11)
This USPGA will always be remembered for Dustin Johnson grounding his club in a ‘bunker’ on the final hole. He bogeyed to finish tied with Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer but was penalised a stroke. Kaymer beat Watson in a three hole play-off to secure his maiden major title.
Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
2009 – Hazeltine National – Y.E Yang (-8)
Y.E Yang defeated Tiger Woods in this brilliant final day. It was the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding the 54-hole lead. Yang became the first Asian man to win a major after a final day 70 (-2) to Tiger’s 75.
Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
2008 – Oakland Hills – Padraig Harrington (-3)
Harrington won his third major title and second in a row, after winning the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. He held off Sergio Garcia and Ben Curtis to win by two to become the first European USPGA winner since 1930 and only the fourth man to win both The Open and the USPGA in the same year.
Credit: Hunter Martin