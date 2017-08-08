Gallery: USPGA Championship Previous Winners

Elliott Heath

As we look forward to Quail Hollow this week, here is a gallery of the last 10 USPGA Championship winners

Gallery: USPGA Championship Previous Winners

The USPGA Championship is here and the season’s final major championship takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time.

Jimmy Walker defends the Wanamaker Trophy after he beat Jason Day by a stroke last year.

Continues below

USPGA Championship Previous Winners