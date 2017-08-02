A guide to the first hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 1

Hole 1 – Par 4 – 524 Yards

Quail Hollow hosts the 2017 USPGA Championship, here is a guide to the opening hole.

The first of the six holes which are 500 yards and over at Quail Hollow features a tee off which will force the players from left to right.

As part of the changes which took place on the course in 2016, this first hole offers a combination of the previous course’s first and second holes.

Being a par 4 this would be a tough slog for many amateurs, but this is made even more the case with three large bunkers surrounding the putting green.

Expect the larger hitters such as Rory McIlory and Dustin Johnson to struggle less on this hole, where they will easily be able to navigate around the tricky dogleg.