A guide to the second hole at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2017 USPGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

Hole 2 – Par 3 – 425 Yards

Due to the recent changes to the first hole this lengthy par-4 will be played as the second hole.

The hole has changed several times over recent years.

It was first made shorter and then returned to its original length which saw 50 yards added back on.

Players will have to drive the ball over 280 yards to ensure that they make the hole’s tricky turn.

Even after this, there is another 170 yard drive to make sure they reach the green.

However the green does have a tricky lie, where it is elevated to a front and back slope which in effect will make it tough for anyone to make par, particularly if they get on the wrong side of the slope.