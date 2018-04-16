With two excellent and remarkably contrasting courses, I Roveri on the outskirts of Turin is a terrific golfing destination

I Roveri Golf Course Review

With Italy set to host the 2022 Ryder Cup, an increasing number of golfing tourists are turning their attention to this beautiful country. Each region is very different, and the beautiful city of Turin in the north-west is surrounded by mountains and makes for an excellent holiday base. Just on its outskirts, I Roveri, or Royal Park, has two very fine courses, the Trent Jones and the Pramerica.

Trent Jones Course

Robert Trent Jones designed the first course here back in 1971, since when it has hosted the Italian Open on a number of occasions. With streams running through it and the signature Trent Jones bunkering, it is an excellent test but more importantly great fun and very attractive.

The lovely par-72 course is situated in a grand old deer park, and there are plenty of lovely holes and great variety. Here are a few highlights…

Pramerica

Considering that it is immediately adjacent, the unusual-sounding Pramerica Course, so-named for sponsorship reasons, is remarkably different. Opened in 2006, it is modern-looking with more of an American feel about it. This is understandable as it was designed by Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, the team who designed Erin Hills which hosted the 2017 US Open. As you might expect, the par is 72 with two threes and two fives on each nine.

Royal Park, I Roveri, is a friendly, welcoming club with two first-class courses and rates that compare favourably with the big guns in Spain and Portugal. I thoroughly recommend a visit !