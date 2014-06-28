Golf Monthly Promotion – In 2006, Egypt was named Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year. Twelve years on and it's home to 20 top-class courses. What a wonderful place to combine your love of the game with a trip back in time, plus an hour or two of pampering...

Golfing Paradise Awaits In Egypt

Temples, tombs and pyramids may well spring to mind when you think of Egypt, but there’s far more to the land of ancient pharaohs than mummies and colossal columns. When Ancient and Modern Egypt collide, tourists are presented with an alluring package, one where it’s easy to combine a beach or golf holiday with a trip to the Pyramids.

The guaranteed sunshine adds to the appeal for golfers and those in search of relaxation, especially at resorts such as Hurghada, located on the shores of the Red Sea. This once quiet fishing village, which spans over 40km of pristine coastline, serves as the perfect base to enjoy seaside activities and is well served by beautiful hotels, where guests can lose themselves with endless pampering and spa facilities.

Golf-wise, it’s worth noting that Egypt was named Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year in 2006. Twelve years later and there are 20 courses well worth discovering. The Cascades at Soma Bay is only 35 minutes from Hurghada City. This championship course, designed by Gary Player, was once described by the legendary South African as “the next Pebble Beach” with a number of challenging holes carved into the peninsula on which it sits. Madinat Makadi Golf Resort also offers views of the ocean and is one of Egypt’s newer courses. At 7,500 yards, it’s a stern test off the tips but a number of tee boxes make it playable for all skill levels.

Arguably Egypt’s finest course is located on the outskirts of Cairo. The Greg Norman-designed Allegria, managed by Troon Golf, offers a unique golf experience with its lush, rolling fairways, beach bunkers and water hazards. Nick Faldo has also left his mark in the area in the form of Katameya Dunes, a beautiful layout featuring palm-fringed fairways, waterfall features and dramatic bunkering.

Katameya Heights Golf & Tennis Resort to the southeast of Cairo is also highly regarded. It was the first commercial venture to combine golf and real estate in Egypt and it’a joy to play, it’s lush fairways winding between the luxurious villas. Much further to the south east, Sokhna Golf Club has hosted the European Challenge Tour, its small, undulating greens providing a stern test for the professionals.

Whether golfing or not, there’s no better place to unwind than an Egyptian spa resort, especially if you’ve been out until the early hours at the Ministry of Sound Beach Club. Egypt has been a healing destination since ancient times largely due to its sunny and dry climate. The resorts take their sumptuous spa services very seriously. The only difficult you’ll face is deciding where to start with your treatments. A tough choice? Take your time and lie back in a hammock on a private beach. There’s no better place to do this than at Steigenberger Al Dau Beach Hotel in Hurghada before heading to the five-star hotel’s amazing health and wellness area. Or, how does taking a “Cleopatra” bath and plunge into the Red Sea sound?

The standout trip into the ocean for many is the diving – there are few better spots in the world on this front. Hurghada City is known as a top-three diving destination on the planet, although a number of aquatic sports will get the juices flowing. The Giftun Islands are one of Hurghada’s most popular boat excursions with plenty of snorkelling opportunities and if you’re lucky you’ll spot some dolphins.

An opportunity to really immerse yourself in local culture should never be passed up. The Bedouin dinner tours, offered by many of the resorts, are extremely popular. This is the chance to sample the wholesome Egyptian dishes that never make it onto restaurant menus. There’s no better way to sample Egypt’s wonderful array of home-style cooking.

Of course, no trip to Egypt is complete without factoring the River Nile into your itinerary. You may choose to stay in a floating hotel, or opt for a relaxing cruise, but the options are plentiful: hop on a felucca for a few hours, or take a luxurious journey over several days, during which time you can enjoy gourmet cuisine whilst taking in the sights, highlights of which include the Temple of Horus and the extraordinary Valley of the Kings.

With over 7,000 years of historic influence, ancient Egypt offers a experience like no other, but you don’t need to be a history buff to find yourself captivated. The attractions are endless, but it’s hard to visit Egypt and not see the pyramids. The Pyramids of Giza also features the Pyramid of Khafre, the Pyramid of Menkaure and the Great Sphinx on the eastern side.

Then there’s the Valley of the Kings. The Kings of Ancient Egypt constructed tombs for nearly 500 years in a valley opposite Thebes (modern Luxor). A total of 63 have been excavated in this valley making it one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world.

Luxor has been described as the “world’s greatest open air museum.”Luxor Museum itself features the reconstruction of a wall, 18 metres in length, from the temple of Akhenaton in Thebes. It consists of hundreds of small illustrations, including one of the Pharaoh and Queen Nefertiti worshipping the sun.

The contrasting experiences offered by Ancient and Modern Egypt attract holidaymakers from all over the globe. With a growing number of top-class golf courses, the prospect of a trip to this part of the world is mouth-watering. Its appeal is strengthened with its superb accessibility. Flights arrive into Hurghada and Marsa Alam airports on the Red Sea coast and Sharm el-Sheikh and Taba in south Sinai, regularly.