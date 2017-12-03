Stuck for ideas on what to get your son for his birthday? We have you covered with a selection of the best golf gifts for sons 2017.
Best Golf Gifts For Sons 2017
BUY NOW: Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder – Jolt Slope/Switch
Okay, so one of these is going to set you back a few hundred pounds or so, but if you want your son to get the best out of his game, then help make sure he has the best kit. This laser GPS is one of the best on the market. If your son is a serious golfer, then this is one serious piece of kit they’d gladly take possession of.
BUY NOW: FootJoy Golf Belt
A safer bet if you’re not totally sure what to buy. This is a One Size leather belt that fits up to a 40-inch waist and comes in a variety of colours.
BUY NOW: Cobra Golf Rolling Travel Cover Club Flight Bag 2017
Maybe your son’s just got into golf and is planning his first trip away, or maybe he’s a regular traveller and his travel bag has seen better days. This is a top-end travel cover that’ll keep his clubs in top condition.
BUY NOW: Under Armour ColdGear Armour Fitted Base Layer Long Sleeve Mock
Buying golf clothes can be tricky if you’re not too familiar with your son’s fashion preferences, but a base layer is an essential piece of golf gear. One will come into its own over the winter months, and you don’t have to worry too much about getting the wrong choice of style.
BUY NOW: TaylorMade Winter Mittens
Unless your son is a fair weather golfer, a pair of winter mitts is a necessity. These are One Size and super comfy, with an elastic wrist cuff and Velcro closure providing a secure fit.
BUY NOW: Nike Victory Men’s Polo Shirt
A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t gar far wrong.
BUY NOW: GolfBuddy WT5 Golf GPS Watch
Another serious bit of kit in the GPS category. If your son is a regular golfer, then they’ll get good use out of a GPS device, and this is an easy-to-use model. With accurate yardages at a glance, there’s a lot to be gained by owning one of these. The Dynamic Green View feature provides accurate yardages from every angle of approach.
BUY NOW: adidas Men’s Windstopper 1/2-Zip Jacket
You don’t want your son catching a chill out on the course. This sporty garment from adidas offers superb protection from the wind and a draw cord for an adjustable fit.
BUY NOW: Oakley Flak Jacket XLJ Men’s Sunglasses
If golf sunglasses have come onto your radar for a gift, you’d do well to explore Oakley’s extensive range of golf-specific sunglasses. The Flak Jacket is one of the most desirable models, but there are a host of others catering for varying tastes and preferences.
BUY NOW: FootJoy Shoe Bag
You can’t go wrong with a gift of this type. If your son is guilty of bunging his shoes in his golf bag, or worse still, transporting them around in a plastic bag, invest in a FootJoy shoe bag.
