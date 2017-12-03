Stuck for ideas on what to get your son for his birthday? We have you covered with a selection of the best golf gifts for sons 2017.

Best Golf Gifts For Sons 2017

BUY NOW: Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder – Jolt Slope/Switch

Okay, so one of these is going to set you back a few hundred pounds or so, but if you want your son to get the best out of his game, then help make sure he has the best kit. This laser GPS is one of the best on the market. If your son is a serious golfer, then this is one serious piece of kit they’d gladly take possession of.

BUY NOW: FootJoy Golf Belt

A safer bet if you’re not totally sure what to buy. This is a One Size leather belt that fits up to a 40-inch waist and comes in a variety of colours.

BUY NOW: Cobra Golf Rolling Travel Cover Club Flight Bag 2017

Maybe your son’s just got into golf and is planning his first trip away, or maybe he’s a regular traveller and his travel bag has seen better days. This is a top-end travel cover that’ll keep his clubs in top condition.

BUY NOW: Under Armour ColdGear Armour Fitted Base Layer Long Sleeve Mock

Buying golf clothes can be tricky if you’re not too familiar with your son’s fashion preferences, but a base layer is an essential piece of golf gear. One will come into its own over the winter months, and you don’t have to worry too much about getting the wrong choice of style.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Winter Mittens

Unless your son is a fair weather golfer, a pair of winter mitts is a necessity. These are One Size and super comfy, with an elastic wrist cuff and Velcro closure providing a secure fit.

BUY NOW: Nike Victory Men’s Polo Shirt

A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t gar far wrong.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy WT5 Golf GPS Watch

Another serious bit of kit in the GPS category. If your son is a regular golfer, then they’ll get good use out of a GPS device, and this is an easy-to-use model. With accurate yardages at a glance, there’s a lot to be gained by owning one of these. The Dynamic Green View feature provides accurate yardages from every angle of approach.