Augusta National is not just known for hosting the US Masters, but also because of the beauty that resonates from the course. By James Stroud

The Flora At Augusta National Golf Club

As one of the most prominent courses in world golf, Augusta National is known especially for its stunning scenery and picturesque setting.

Those that are lucky enough to play there are often dazzled by its beauty and many consider the course to be one of the most scenic course not just in the US, but across the whole world.

A major reason why Augusta is considered to be one of the most beautiful courses in the world is due to the vast majority of flowers which decorate a large majority of the course.

But Augusta was not always like this. Many of the azaleas, shrubs and trees that feature in masses around the course were planted frequently over the years to create such a beautiful landscape.

Course architect Alister Mackenzie had a vision of creating the perfect course and in doing so some of the flora that is located around the course was taken form all corners of the globe.

This includes the ‘Chinese Fir Tree’ that can be found on the 14th and the ‘Nandina Domestica’ which is native to Japan but has been planted around the 17th at Augusta.

In fact, each hole is specifically named from the flora that can be found on the hole.

For example, the first is named ‘Tea Olive’, the fourth ‘Flowering Crab Apple’, the eleventh ‘White Dogwood’ and the 17th ‘Nandina’.

In total, over the years more than 80,000 plants of more than 350 varieties have been added to the course.

Whereas most people travel to the Masters to witness the fantastic golf on display, another of the event’s major attractions is undoubtedly the fantastic scenery that decorates all corners of Augusta National.