Black FootJoy HyperFlex II Shoe Unveiled

In celebration of Jimmy Walker’s 2016 PGA Championship win, FootJoy has released of a Limited Edition run of Jimmy Walker Black HyperFlex II golf shoes. Inspired by Jimmy’s preference to wear all black head-to-toe in competition, the footwear team developed a special ‘blacked out’ version of the shoe look specifically for Jimmy.

They were first seen at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where it transpired Walker had spray painted his white-soled pair before FJ offered to make an all black pair.

“Jimmy Walker is a tremendous ambassador for the FootJoy brand,” explains Keith Duffy, Sr Product Manager, Footwear. “We wanted to help him celebrate his huge Major win last year with a very limited run of 2,106 pairs of HyperFlex II Blacked-Out shoes. What better way to complete his preferred head-to-toe All Black look?”

Jimmy takes advantage of the style selection in FootJoy’s range of footwear and truly enjoys the look, feel and performance of the HyperFlex II category. “I really like the athletic styling, comfort and support I get in my HF2’s” said Walker. “I liked the black and white version, but I just had to have the blacked-out ones made up to test out – and they came out awesome.”

Technical Editor Joel Tadman reviews the FootJoy HyperFlex II shoes

The HyperFlex II is worn by many of the world’s best players and is available in additional colours: Red/White/Blue, Silver/White, Black/White and Blue/Silver.

They feature the high performance FlexGrid 3.0 BioMorph material combined with a soft and comfortable athletic mesh to deliver flexibility, while providing waterproof protection.

Fine-Tuned Foam 2.0 provides underfoot comfort and soft cushioning without compromising lateral support and stability.

HyperFlex II is built on the Laser Plus Last which offers a full rounded toe character, a standard fit across forefoot and instep, with a slightly narrow heel.

An Extra Thick Fit-Bed with Next Gen HeelLocT ensures increased underfoot cushioning for enhanced comfort, support and a slip-resistant fit.