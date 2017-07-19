China’s Haotong Li is ready for his Open debut tomorrow, when he will become the youngest Chinese golfer to play in golf’s oldest major

At 21, Li has become accustomed to setting the pace for his countrymen on tour. In 2016 he became the youngest winner of the China Open on the European Tour, aged 20, when an inspired final round of 64, eight under par, saw him win by three.

When Li won the Nanshan China Masters at the age of 19 in 2014, he became the youngest ever winner on the OneAsia Tour.

Now established on the European Tour, Li will be the third Chinese golfer to tee up in The Open. First came Liang Wen-Chong in 2008 (at the age of 29), also at Birkdale, before Ashun Wu made his Open debut in 2013 at the age of 28.

In preparation for his Open debut, Li has tapped into the knowledge of a major champion who has played in two Birkdale Opens, England’s Justin Rose. The U.S. Open champion of 2013, Rose made his own Open debut at Birkdale in 1998, when he finished in a brilliant tie for fourth as a 17-year-old amateur.

“I learned a lot when I had dinner with Justin recently,” explains Li. “I asked him about how he would expect the golf course to be set-up. It was great to be able to speak to Justin and to find out what clubs he might take off the tee on different holes. He is a great guy.”

In addition to becoming the youngest Chinese golfer to play in The Open, Li has his eye on a couple more firsts at Birkdale. No Chinese player has ever finished in the top-60 at The Open, and a Chinese golfer is yet to record a round in the 60s in the storied championship.

“It would be great to become the first Chinese golfer to shoot a round in the 60s in The Open”, adds Li. “If I can do that it means I am playing well and it would be an amazing experience if I could get into contention in The Open. Hopefully I can do well there and enjoy it.

“Playing in The Open is a big step for me. It is very exciting, and if I can play well then hopefully I can qualify for more majors in the future. I have played in the U.S. Open once, now The Open, and I look forward to one day playing in the PGA Championship and the Masters too”.

Haotong Li is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz – an Official Patron and the Official Car of The Open.