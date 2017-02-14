Reader Event – Invest In Your Game

Golf Monthly, in association with St James’s Place Wealth Management, is proud to announce the launch of Invest In Your Game, a totally new golf experience for 2017.

Invest In Your Game

The day offers golfers the opportunity to play a competitive round on a Top 100 course, hone their technique with advice from a Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach and benefit from an introduction to St James’s Place and its personal wealth-management services.

The inaugural event will be held at the prestigious Woburn Golf Club in Hertfordshire on Tuesday March 21, 2017. Home to three courses – the Duke’s, the Duchess’ and the Marquess’ – all ranked in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 courses, Woburn has staged many notable events, most recently the British Masters in 2015 and last year the Ricoh Women’s British Open and Final Qualifying for The Open Championship. The club boasts Ian Poulter and Charley Hull as its Touring Professionals.

Learn

A representative from St James’s Place will lead an insightful 45-minute session aimed at informing attendees about personal wealth matters that can secure and enhance your financial future.

Improve

Golfers will get to take part in an interactive 90-minute clinic with Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss, where they will benefit from tips, drills and advice to improve their game. Gary, son of the legendary Peter Alliss, has coached players of all abilities from beginners up to elite level and is one of only a handful of coaches to have attained the PGA’s ‘Master Professional’ status.

Play

An 18-hole stableford competition will be held over the Marquess’ course, ranked number 71 in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 courses 2017/18

PROGRAMME OF THE DAY

08.00 Registration and breakfast

08.30 An Introduction to St James’s Place

9.30. Clinic with a Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach

11.15 Light lunch

11.45 Range open for warm-up

12.10 18-hole stableford competition on the Marquess’ course

5.00 Prize-giving and drinks

Entry fee for this fantastic day is £50

The event is open to male and female golfers aged 18 and over. Handicap limit is 24 for men and 36 for ladies.

FUTHER INFORMATION

Golfers are invited to register their interest in attending the event by sending an email to golfmonthly@timeinc.com with ‘INVEST IN YOUR GAME’ in the subject line and the following information:

Name

Home address including postcode

Playing handicap

Date of birth

Email address

Contact telephone number

St James’s Place

The ‘St. James’s Place Partnership’ and the titles ‘Partner’ and ‘Partner Practice’ are marketing terms used to describe St. James’s Place representatives. Members of the St. James’s Place Partnership in the UK represent St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc Registered Office: St. James’s Place House, 1 Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 1FP. Registered in England Number 4113955.