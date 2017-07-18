You've got your ticket, but how do you ensure you make the most of your visit to the 146th Open Championship? Here are the best vantage points at Royal Birkdale.

Royal Birkdale Best Vantage Points

Don’t listen to the people who say the best place to watch The Open is at home on the sofa with a nice cup of tea. Yes, the coverage afforded by Sky Sports this year is first-class, but you can’t beat ‘being there’. If you’ve got your ticket for the 146th Open Championship, you’re in for a treat.

You’ll find the beauty of Royal Birkdale is the fantastic viewing spots it offers; in this regard, it’s one of the best for spectators, with no shortage of super vantage points all the way round the course.

We’ve been walking the course to give you some of the best spots to watch the action. So, when your legs begin to tire following your favourite player or group, seek out one of these excellent vantage points and make yourself comfortable.

Back of 15th Green

In 2008, the 15th saw 92 birdies and an eagle. However, it also yielded 85 bogeys, 20 doubles and three others. The first of the par 5s comes just four holes from home and it’s here where you can start to watch some real drama unfold.

Back of 17th Green

The 567-yard par-5 17th will be a popular spot throughout the week. Three bunkers protect a long, narrow and heavily contoured green, and it’s reachable in two. This was the hole where Padraig Harrington hit his famous 5-wood to three feet on his way to victory in The Open in 2008. If you’re looking for a spot where the Claret Jug could genuinely be decided, this is it. You’re afforded a fantastic view, weather permitting, of players hitting their approach shots, and the nature of the green and positioning of the bunkers means you’ll witness good variation and imagination.

Rear of 6th Green

This brute of a hole will be enjoyable for those who like to see the world’s finest players working hard for their pars. The 499-yard par-4 has been the hardest hole at Royal Birkdale in each of the last two Championships played here. Jordan Spieth speaks for the whole field when he says it’s “All about the tee ball” on six.

Practice Ground

Arguably the best spot to watch the world’s best players fine-tune their games. Situated by the Practice Ground Village, this is the perfect spot to see the players work on their swing and go through their various warm-ups. If you manage to get a seat, the beauty is that you’re not jostling for a position, as can be the case when following a group.

12th Green

If you’re going to pick a short hole, here’s your spot. The putting surface is 32 yards long but very narrow, making it a demanding target.