Win great Titleist prizes when Golf Monthly reaches 100K Facebook Likes

Your chance to win a custom set of Titleist wedges

Win Titleist prizes when Golf Monthly reaches 100K Facebook Likes

Celebrate Golf Monthly Reaching 100K Facebook Likes by being in with a chance of winning a set of Titleist wedges

Golf Monthly is quickly approaching 100K like on Facebook, to celebrate reaching this incredible target we have teamed up with Titleist to offer those who like our page a chance to win some incredible prizes.

The Prize

A Custom Fit set of Titleist Wedges

Vokey Design SM6

The latest instalment from Titleist’s master craftsman Bob Vokey, the Spin Milled (SM6) wedges establish a new performance standard improving in the three key areas of wedge play: precise distance gapping, shot control and maximum spin. Titleist continue to innovate with the Progressive Centre of Gravity, aligning the CG with the impact position of each loft combined with TX4 grooves promoting trajectory control, increased ball speed and exceptional feel. The SM6 comes in five grind options, offering unrivalled shot versatility and catering to every swing type, ensuring the highest level of consistency possible.

Finishes: Tour Chrome, Steel Grey and Jet Black

Lofts: 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62 degrees.

SRP: £140

Prize will be for a set of three wedges maximum.

To be in with a chance of winning make sure to like the Facebook page and enter the competition here