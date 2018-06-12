In this piece we take a look at the few Europeans who have won the US Open.

European Winners Of The US Open

Pre-WW1

Golfers from England and Scotland dominated the first few US Open tournaments with Horace Rawlins of England winning the first tournament in 1895. A year later at Shinnecock Hills, host of the 2018 tournament, James Foulis was victorious.

Then, over the next few years, Joe Lloyd, Fred Herd, Willie Smith, Harry Vardon, Willie Anderson, Laurie Auchterlonie, Alex Smith, Alec Ross, Fred McLeod, and finally George Sargent could call themselves US Open champions and all came from across the pond.

In fact Europeans had such a dominant grasp of the US Open, an American would not win the tournament until 1911 when John McDermott collected the trophy.

A brief era of American dominance ensued led by Walter Hagen, but the Europeans came back again to win in 1920, 1921, 1924 and 1925. (Ted Ray, Jim Barnes, Cyril Walker and Willie Macfarlane were said winners).

However, the next European winner would not come for another 45 years with Tony Jacklin.

