Phil Mickelson: The US Open’s Nearly Man

Five-time Major champion Phil Mickelson has been runner-up at the US Open a record six times, but he hasn’t managed to get his hands on the trophy. Here’s a look at his near misses.

The US Open’s Nearly Man

When Phil Mickelson lofted the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 2013 after a stellar closing round of 66, he completed the third leg of a career Grand Slam. The only piece of the puzzle missing for “Lefty” is the US Open. He’s come agonisingly close to winning his national title on multiple occasions. In fact, he’s been second or tied for second no fewer than six times.

Here we run through the tournaments where he’s been oh so close but still left cigar-less at the end of proceedings.

1999 – Pinehurst

Mickelson was just a shot off Payne Stewart’s lead going into the final round at Pinehurst.

He stayed in contention through the front nine on Sunday and took the lead through 12 holes. Stewart birdied the 13th to get back on level terms, but Mickelson moved clear again when his rival bogeyed the 15th. A bogey from “Lefty” on the 16th then a birdie by Stewart on the 17th meant Mickelson trailed by one with one to play.

On the final green it looked as though Mickelson might have a chance to force an 18-hole playoff, Stewart had a tough putt across the green to save par. He rolled it in, punched the air and Mickelson was beaten by one.

It was a close thing but, as most predicted at the time, there would be plenty more chances for Phil.

2002 – Bethpage

At Bethpage in 2002, Mickelson won the other tournament being contested. Tiger Woods was away and clear after three rounds and he held on to win by three strokes. Phil beat Tiger by two on the final day but couldn’t close the gap.

Mickelson had played four superb rounds to end the competition on level par, two better than the field, but three worse than his great rival Woods.

2004 – Shinnecock Hills

The final round at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 was played in such difficult conditions that the average score for the day was 78.7 (that’s almost nine-over-par.) The greens were so firm and slick that putting became a nightmare and a huge test of nerve.

Mickelson went into the final round two behind Retief Goosen but towards the end of the back nine, the left-hander moved ahead. Birdies at the 15th and 16th gave him a one-stroke advantage.