Tiger Woods is going for his fourth US Open victory at Shinnecock Hills. Check out his record in the tournament here.

Tiger Woods US Open Record

Tiger Woods will return to the US Open in 2018 having not played in three of the last four tournaments, and in the one he did play, in 2015, he did not make the cut.

However, despite this, Tiger still has one of the most impressive resumes and records in tournament history.

Tiger played his first tournament in 1995, at the 2018 host course Shinnecock Hills, but withdrew with a wrist injury in the second round. Over the next three years, he would show steady improvement with a T82, T19 and a T18 in each tournament, and then in 1999 he picked up his first top-10 with a T3 at Pinehurst.

The first of his three tournament victories came in 2000, and it started off his year of total and utter dominance of the four majors. Hosted at a tough playing Pebble Beach in California, Woods blew away the field on all four days, putting together rounds of 65, 69, 71 and 67 to win by a record 15 shots. He was the only man under par and the era of Tiger had begun.

A 12th came in 2001 at Southern Hills in Oklahoma but a year later at Bethpage Black, Tiger shot a final round 72 to win by three over Phil Mickelson. He would not win the tournament again until 2008 but that isn’t to say there were not close shaves.

In 2005 Tiger was chasing down Michael Campbell but the Kiwi showed remarkable resilience all week to post level par and win over Tiger by two shots.

A year later at Winged Foot, Tiger would miss his first US Open cut, but he bounced back in 2007, nearly winning his third US Open. Tiger was one shot off forcing a playoff with Angel Cabrera who put together a sublime final day 69 to win at Oakmont. Cabrera and American Anthony Kim were the only two men to post sub-par scores on the final day.