Tiger Woods is going for his fourth US Open victory at Shinnecock Hills. Check out his record in the tournament here.
Tiger Woods US Open Record
Tiger Woods will return to the US Open in 2018 having not played in three of the last four tournaments, and in the one he did play, in 2015, he did not make the cut.
However, despite this, Tiger still has one of the most impressive resumes and records in tournament history.
Tiger played his first tournament in 1995, at the 2018 host course Shinnecock Hills, but withdrew with a wrist injury in the second round. Over the next three years, he would show steady improvement with a T82, T19 and a T18 in each tournament, and then in 1999 he picked up his first top-10 with a T3 at Pinehurst.
The first of his three tournament victories came in 2000, and it started off his year of total and utter dominance of the four majors. Hosted at a tough playing Pebble Beach in California, Woods blew away the field on all four days, putting together rounds of 65, 69, 71 and 67 to win by a record 15 shots. He was the only man under par and the era of Tiger had begun.
A 12th came in 2001 at Southern Hills in Oklahoma but a year later at Bethpage Black, Tiger shot a final round 72 to win by three over Phil Mickelson. He would not win the tournament again until 2008 but that isn’t to say there were not close shaves.
In 2005 Tiger was chasing down Michael Campbell but the Kiwi showed remarkable resilience all week to post level par and win over Tiger by two shots.
A year later at Winged Foot, Tiger would miss his first US Open cut, but he bounced back in 2007, nearly winning his third US Open. Tiger was one shot off forcing a playoff with Angel Cabrera who put together a sublime final day 69 to win at Oakmont. Cabrera and American Anthony Kim were the only two men to post sub-par scores on the final day.
Can Rory McIlroy Win The US Open?
In this piece we take a look at…
Shinnecock Hills: All You Need To Know
All you need to know about Shinnecock Hills,…
US Open Favourites 2018
Who are the big names to look out…
Torrey Pines hosted the 2008 tournament, and the California based course was the venue of arguably Tiger’s greatest ever achievement winning the tournament on a ruined knee.
Needing a birdie up the last hole to force a playoff, Tiger hit his third to around 12 feet. Unbelievably, he holed it which he meant he had to play another 18 holes on his knee. Coming up the 18th in the playoff, he birdied again to force sudden death where he parred to Mediate’s bogey. Tiger had won his third US Open, and for sheer drama, 2008 has little competition.
The US Open returned to Bethpage Black and Pebble Beach in 2009 and 2010 respectively and Tiger produced top-10 performances at both.
Unfortunately, over the next seven years, Tiger would miss four tournaments. He played in 2012, 2013, and 2015 where he came T21, T32 and missed the cut.
Do you think he can win in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills? At the last two tournaments in 1995 and 2004 he withdrew and came in a tie for 17th respectively.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.