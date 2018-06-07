10 Classic US Open outfits

Ian Woosnam – Oak Hill 1989

Woosie slept in and was running so late for his tee time at Oak Hill that he dashed out of his hotel room in dressing gown and slippers. When he got to the course he realised to his horror that he’d forgotten his trousers. Luckily Julie Andrews happened to be eating breakfast in the clubhouse at the time. She dashed downstairs and quickly fashioned a pair of breeks from the curtains in the ladies locker rooms. Crisis averted.

John Daly – Shinnecock Hills 1995

John Daly had been considering redecorating his mobile home prior to the 1995 US Open at Shinnecock Hills and had ordered a number of paint samples from Farrow & Ball. After a couple of Diet Cokes on the eve of the tournament, he decided to splash a few colours around on a sample sheet he’d found in the cupboard. The following morning, he discovered to his dismay that the sample sheet had, in fact, been the white polo shirt he was due to wear for that day’s play. Displaying his famous “never say die” attitude, Daly gave the shirt a quick once over with a hair drier, slung it on and headed for the course.

Related: Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide

Payne Stewart – Hazeltine 1991

Payne Stewart’s ostentatious wardrobe was a defining characteristic of golf through the 1980s and 90s. Almost always in plus fours, the American had a sponsorship deal to wear the colours of the National Football League (NFL) teams. Here he sports the colours of the Miami Dolphins.

Peter Oostherhuis – Shinnecock Hills 1986

Oosty bought these peach melba-coloured strides for the first US Open he played in, back in 1975. He had a good result in that event (a tie for 7th) so thought he might try them again for good luck at Shinnecock Hills. There were those who suggested they might have shrunk slightly around the waist over the 10 years since he’d last sported them, but the Englishman was having none of it.

Shingo Katayama – Southern Hills 2001

Here Shingo stops midway through a putt after a rowdy fan has accused him of being the most ridiculously dressed person at Southern Hills. After considering his children’s cowboy hat and poorly-fitting lime green slacks, the Japanese star decides that a man on a spectator walkway dressed as Henry VIII might just have pipped him to the post.

Tiger Woods – Pebble Beach 2000

Tiger’s performance in the 2000 US Open has gone down in the record books because he romped home by 15 shots – the largest margin of victory in any Major Championship. But few people know that Tiger Woods set another record that Sunday. He broke Gene Sarazen’s long-standing benchmark for: The Major champion to have completed victory in the most ill-fitting outfit. Here you can see that Tiger’s polo shirt was four sizes too large and his voluminous trousers were only being held up by an industrial strength belt, designed and constructed by engineers at Nike. He may or may not have been wearing size 14 shoes with six pairs of socks.

Tom Watson – Pebble Beach 1992

Here, after a lengthy siege, the great Tom Watson emerges from a bunker to surrender to the fashion police. Tom had received this jumper free after collecting coupons from family-sized packs of Liquorice Allsorts. He doesn’t even like Liquorice Allsorts so after munching his way through 4kgs of them, he was determined to wear the blasted thing.

Tony Jacklin – Hazeltine 1970

Tony here with the US Open trophy he won at Hazeltine in 1970. For this proud moment, he’s decided to sport an outfit from his clothing sponsor’s “Condiment range:” French mustard strides are complimented by a Dijon mustard lambswool sweater, the collar of the Ketchup cotton polo carefully tucked into the v-neck. Lovely stuff.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.