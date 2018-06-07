2008 US Open

Expand Tiger Woods Docks $20m Yacht Ahead Of US Open

He may have been struggling for form, he may have lacked the power of some of the younger men, but Rocco had no fear and nothing to lose. Plus he had past experience of success in his national open – he’d been fourth in 2001 and sixth in 2005.

When asked about Tiger, he was up for the fight: “Whether you win or lose, you get to go up against the best, that’s what I like.”

In round three, Woods started with double bogey again and he turned in 37. His back nine, though, was typical Tiger. He eagled the 13th, chipped in on 17 then holed a monster putt on the final green for another eagle.

“That was the freakiest round I’ve ever seen,” said playing partner Karlsson. Woods carded a 70 to take the lead, but his limp was getting worse.

Mediate kept himself in the picture with a decent round of 72 and would play in the second-to-last pairing on Sunday, together with 2006 champion Geoff Ogilvy. It was England’s Lee Westwood who would partner Tiger in the final group on Sunday, the Englishman having posted a 70 to end Saturday one back.

Westwood led after nine holes of the final round but stumbled at the start of the back nine to fall behind. He was unable to get back on terms, although he did have a putt on the final green to do so. He couldn’t make it though and finished one behind.

Mediate moved to the top of the board when Tiger bogeyed the 15th. The veteran parred in to set a clubhouse total of one-under-par. Could he do it? This unorthodox 43-year-old, a relatively short hitter with only just over $200,000 in season’s earnings… Was he seriously about to beat the World No.1 who, despite the injury, seemed in a different league to this affable chap from Pennsylvania?

Johnny Miller summed it up, somewhat controversially, while commentating on NBC: “Can someone called Rocco actually beat Tiger Woods in the US Open? I mean he looks more like he should be taking care of Tiger’s pool.”

It was a touch harsh, but most got his gist. This was the game’s greatest player, one of the top sportsmen on earth, about to lose to a rather unathletic 40-something who looked like he was out playing a Sunday knockabout rather than a Major championship.

But, when Tiger played a poor second from a fairway bunker on the par-5 last into rough, it looked like happening. Woods needed birdie and, from the lie he had, that was going to be tough. But this was Tiger Woods, and he blasted a shot with his lob wedge that somehow stopped just 12 feet from the pin.

After Westwood had missed his putt to tie with Mediate, Tiger stalked his own: there was no evidence of a sore leg at this point, he was utterly focused. He set the ball rolling. It never deviated – straight into the cup. Tiger punched the air in one of the most animated celebrations we’ve ever seen from him.

When asked whether he thought Tiger would make that putt, a disappointed Westwood answered: “He always makes them, doesn’t he? So, yeah.”

There was to be an 18-hole play-off between the most talented golfer in the world and a man ranked outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour money list. Surely reality would bite on Monday and Woods would walk it. Not quite… he was struggling to walk after all.

Tiger looked to have it in the bag through ten holes of the play-off – three shots ahead. But Rocco clawed it back and levelled the scores through the 14th. On the 15th Mediate then drained a birdie putt that hit the back of the cup at such pace it almost leapt in the air before disappearing. Woods missed and Rocco was one ahead. It remained that way until the par-5 18th. Just like in regulation play, Woods would need to birdie the 18th. He would also need Rocco to fail to do likewise.

Woods hit a belting drive and his second to within 35 feet of the cup. Rocco was unable to get up and down having laid up with his second and, when Woods two-putted, both men had scored 71. There was to be a play-off to settle the play-off.



This took place on the 7th hole and that wasn’t good news for Rocco. It’s a long dogleg left to right and Mediate hits a high draw. Woods played a good drive into the fairway and Mediate found a bunker down the left side. His second continued to track down the left of the hole and ended up against a grandstand. Woods played calmly to the front of the green. Rocco pitched on and watched as Tiger rolled his birdie putt to the hole edge and tapped in for par. Mediate faced a 20-footer to keep going. It missed and the fairy tale was over.

Tiger hugged Stevie Williams then offered his hand to Rocco. Mediate was having none of that, though, and threw his arms around Tiger. The World No.1 hugged him back. It had been one hell of a contest. Tiger, broken and occasionally wild but determined beyond belief against Rocco, embracing the moment and playing out of his skin. For Tiger it was a 14th Major title – another victory; for Mediate it was an experience he will never forget.

Walking down the fairway of the first sudden-death hole, when it looked likely he would lose, Rocco skipped up to Mike Davis of the USGA, put his arm around his shoulder and said: “I can’t tell you how much fun I’m having out here.” How cool is that?