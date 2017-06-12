7 US Open Controversies

Expand Phil Mickelson: The US Open’s Nearly Man

3 – Inverness Club 1979

Coming to the 8th hole in the first round at Inverness, Lon Hinkle saw an unconventional option off the tee. Aiming at a small gap in the trees he fired through and down the 17th fairway, dramatically reducing the length of the par-5. He made a birdie four. Hinkle’s playing partner Chi Chi Rodriguez and a number of others copied the strategy.

The following day, the shortcut was no longer an option. Overnight, the chairman of the greens committee had paid to have a fairly sizeable tree installed in the gap. It, predictably, became known as “The Hinkle Tree.”

4 – Bethpage Black 2002

A 260-yard carry to the fairway sounds pretty brutal. Try adding a strong headwind and soft ground conditions. That’s what happened on the par-4 10th hole at Bethpage in 2002. It became a nightmare for the shorter hitters and the scoring average over the weekend went up to 4.5. The feeling was that the set-up of the hole favoured the bombers to too great an extent. “I reckon 50% of the field couldn’t reach that fairway,” said Mike Weir afterwards.

5 – Shinnecock Hills 2004

The players started a bit too well at Shinnecock in 2004. After two rounds there were 11 players under par, and the USGA didn’t like it. They decided the most sensible course of action was to stop watering the course to firm it up.

Unfortunately, by the final round, they’d pretty much lost the greens and were having to water them between groups just to keep them vaguely playable. Vaguely would be the operative word – the scoring average on the final day was an astonishing 78.7.

6 – Chambers Bay 2015

This ended up being Jordan Spieth’s second major of the year, after recording a winning score of 5-under-par, one shot ahead of fellow American Dustin Johnson.

However the news of the week circled around the controversial putting surfaces over that week. Colin Montgomerie, who finished on +13 in a tie for 64th, described the greens in his pre-tournament warm up rounds as: “very, very poor. The quality of the surface of the greens is extremely poor. That is going to take away the consistency of the putts. The 10-footers that you see people hole all the time, that won’t be happening this week. The greens are extremely poor.”

Fellow professionals, most notably Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia supported Montgomerie’s critique of the Chambers Bay greens.

With only eight players finishing under par that week, it was clear that the greens finitely were not up to major championship standard. Although Spieth won’t care about that.

7 – Oakmont 2016

Following the controversy at Chambers Bay the year before, there was yet more US Open controversy in last years tournament, in which Dustin Johnson won his first major championship.

When Johnson’s ball moved on the 5th green during his final round, without him approaching the ball, he stopped and made sure he interpreted the ruling correctly.

More than an hour later, the USGA informed Johnson it was unsure if he should be penalised a stroke under the idea that he had forced the ball to move. The USGA notified Johnson that the action on the 5th green would be reviewed and ruled upon at the end of his round. The American was eventually given a penalty stroke, dropping him back to 4-under-par, but it still meant that he won the championship by one shot. Close!