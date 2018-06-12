The 2004 US Open at Shinnecock Hills was marred in controversy over extreme course conditions

The Controversial 2004 US Open

The US Open returns to Shinnecock Hills this year for the first time since 2004, when the USGA were heavily criticised for extreme course conditions.

The tournament has always been famed for its tough conditions where par is the desired winning score, but it got out of hand in 2004 with the course drying out from heat and wind.

With six under par leading after 36 holes, you certainly wouldn’t think that the setup would be described as too difficult.

Although it went wrong on the weekend when the tournament officials attempted to toughen the course to bring the players back closer to par.

Shinnecock wasn’t watered before Saturday and was more difficult for the third round and then wasn’t watered again prior to Sunday’s play – it became brutal.

No player broke par in the final round and the average score for the day was 79, nine over par. Ernie Els, playing in the final group, shot an 80.

It got so bad that the 7th hole became essentially unplayable.

The green was double-cut and rolled on the Friday evening and was reportedly rolled the next morning. It got worse as the weekend went on.

Players struggled to keep their balls on the green with their tee shots, chips and even putts.

On Sunday morning in first two ball of the day, both David Toms and JJ Henry made triple-bogeys on the 7th.

The next two ball had a double and a triple.

Greenkeepers, astonishingly, were then out watering the green during groups on the final day.

They are infamous photographs that tell the story of the 2004 tournament.

Retief Goosen won the title at four under par with Phil Mickelson in second, two strokes back.

They were the only men under par, although there have only been four US Opens since 2004 with lower winning scores.

So was it too tough? The players seemed to think so.

Tiger Woods said, “This is our national championship and Shinnecock Hills is a great golf course, but they lost control of it.

“This is not supposed to be how golf is played.”