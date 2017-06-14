We take a look back at fathers and sons at the US Open

Fathers and Sons of the US Open

For fathers who love golf, the fact that the US Open final round falls on Father’s Day is some kind of beautiful alignment of the stars.

Those fathers who are lucky enough to have sons who have won on the Sunday won’t have needed any other present. Although they might be expecting one now they know their offspring is in serious profit.

We take a look back at those sons who have shared Father’s Day with their dad on one of the grandest stages of all.

Graeme and Ken McDowell

It’s not unusual for fathers to spend their Father’s Day looking out on a picturesque view. Not all have their picture taken in front of it with the US Open trophy though.

That is, however, what happened to Ken McDowell.

When Graeme beat Gregory Havret by one shot in 2010, the Northern Irishman was able to put his hands on his first major. The only problem was…what do you get dad next year?

Rory and Gerry McIlroy

Graeme McDowell set a dangerous precedent for himself when it comes to Father’s Day by winning the 2010 US Open. His compatriot Rory McIlroy fell into a similar trap.

However, the three majors that have followed since have probably made up for the Father’s Days Gerry McIlroy hasn’t had a US Open trophy to admire.

Maverick and Scott McNealy

What more could you ask for if you were Scott McNealy?

Your 18-year-old son, despite being an amateur, has qualified for the US Open and you’re spending the build-up to Father’s Day at Pinehurst with major champions.

It wouldn’t have mattered in the slightest that he missed the cut with a 74-76.

