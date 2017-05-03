Five of the best: US Open controversies

In the build up to the year's second major we look at five of the most controversial moments and issues in the US Open over the last 40 years.

The USGA are renowned for setting up US Open courses to be brutally punishing, often controversially so. With most accounts suggesting Mike Davis and his team will have the option to tweak Chambers Bay to be very tricky indeed, it’s highly likely that we’ll see opinions divided again this time out. In honour of the almost inevitable hullabaloo, we take a look at five of the biggest controversies in recent US Open history.

1 – Oakmont 1994

After a superb third round of 66, Ernie Els took a three shot lead into the final day at Oakmont in 1994. But the 24-year-old started poorly on Sunday with a hook into horrific rough. It looked as though the South African would do well simply to extricate his ball from the tangled lie, let alone reach the green.

But, when Els reached the spot, it was apparent that a camera crane was in his line. A rules official stated the crane was an immovable obstruction and, as such, Els was granted a free drop, which he took in a clear, and massively more playable, spot.

That might have seemed like just a lucky break, but the thing was that the crane was actually perfectly moveable. It had been moved four times already on Sunday before Els arrived and, as soon as he played, it was moved again to cover the action on another part of the course. The rules official would later admit that he got it wrong.

Els finished the day tied at the top of the leaderboard with Colin Montgomerie and Loren Roberts and then went on to win an 18-hole playoff the following day.

2 – Olympic Club 1998

The USGA often set hugely challenging pin positions in the US Open but, at Olympic Club in 1998, many felt they went too far with their choice of hole location on the 18th in the second round. Set on a high point of green, numerous players who missed on their first try looked on in dismay as the ball ran back towards, and sometimes past, where they stood. The words Mickey and Mouse were bandied about that day.

3 – Inverness Club 1979

Coming to the 8th hole in the first round at Inverness, Lon Hinkle saw an unconventional option off the tee. Aiming at a small gap in the trees he fired through and down the 17th fairway, dramatically reducing the length of the par-5. He made a birdie four. Hinkle’s playing partner Chi Chi Rodriguez and a number of others copied the strategy.

The following day, the shortcut was no longer an option. Overnight, the chairman of the greens committee had paid to have a fairly sizeable tree installed in the gap. It, predictably, became known as “The Hinkle Tree.”

4 – Bethpage Black 2002

A 260-yard carry to the fairway sounds pretty brutal. Try adding a strong headwind and soft ground conditions. That’s what happened on the par-4 10th hole at Bethpage in 2002. It became a nightmare for the shorter hitters and the scoring average over the weekend went up to 4.5. The feeling was that the set-up of the hole favoured the bombers to too great an extent. “I reckon 50% of the field couldn’t reach that fairway,” said Mike Weir afterwards.

5 – Shinnecock Hills 2004

The players started a bit too well at Shinnecock in 2004. After two rounds there were 11 players under par, and the USGA didn’t like it. They decided the most sensible course of action was to stop watering the course to firm it up.

Unfortunately, by the final round, they’d pretty much lost the greens and were having to water them between groups just to keep them vaguely playable. Vaguely would be the operative word – the scoring average on the final day was an astonishing 78.7.