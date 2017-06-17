Sky Sports will be showing live TV coverage on their Sky Sports 4 HD channel, but here are you options to keep up to date through The Open Championship if you're not a Sky customer.

How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports

Who is going to win the US Open this year? Well after the first two rounds we are none the wiser, but don;t miss out on the action this weekend.

Just like last year’s competition in Pennsylvania, Sky will be broadcasting live TV coverage of the US Open 2017 on their Sky Sports 4 HD channel. But, if you don’t have Sky contract at home, you still have other options to take in the action.

BBC radio 5 live will be providing live stroke-by-stroke commentary, with a preview show before the US Open kicks off. You can tune in to the preview show between 9-10:30pm on Wednesday, and listen to live commentary on Thursday between 10pm and 1am the following day on BBC Radio 5 Live.