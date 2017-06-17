Sky Sports will be showing live TV coverage on their Sky Sports 4 HD channel, but here are you options to keep up to date through The Open Championship if you're not a Sky customer.
How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports
Who is going to win the US Open this year? Well after the first two rounds we are none the wiser, but don;t miss out on the action this weekend.
Just like last year’s competition in Pennsylvania, Sky will be broadcasting live TV coverage of the US Open 2017 on their Sky Sports 4 HD channel. But, if you don’t have Sky contract at home, you still have other options to take in the action.
BBC radio 5 live will be providing live stroke-by-stroke commentary, with a preview show before the US Open kicks off. You can tune in to the preview show between 9-10:30pm on Wednesday, and listen to live commentary on Thursday between 10pm and 1am the following day on BBC Radio 5 Live.
If you are without a Sky Sports contract, the Now TV service is also a potential choice; it’s available on smart TV sets and mobile devices. For £6.98 you can get full access to Sky Sports for a day, but, if you want to use Now TV to have full access to the action of The Open Championship 2017, you can purchase a week pass for £10.98.
Last year’s US Open was held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, where Dustin Johnson won the first major championship of his career. After a controversial penalty on the 5th green in the final round, Johnson took the title three strokes ahead of runners-up Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk, and Scott Piercy.
There are plenty of players keen to dethrone defending champion Johnson, with the bookies’ closest challengers being Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.