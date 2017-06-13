Lee Westwood Posts Hilarious Video Of Caddie In US Open Rough

Lee Westwood and Billy Foster demonstrated the height of the rough at Erin Hills with this funny video

There’s been a lot said about the rough this week at US Open venue Erin Hills, with both Wesley Bryan and Kevin Na posting videos on social media of the extreme fescue.

And now Lee Westwood and his caddie Billy Foster have got in on the act, with a more humorous take.

The rough is really thick this week just off the edge of the fairway! 😂😂😂#usopen A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Billy Foster is seen emerging from the knee deep rough, saying “Found it!” with a golf ball in his hand.

The US Open begins on Thursday, with Dustin Johnson defending the title he won last year.