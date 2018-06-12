The five-time major winner could become the sixth man to win the career grand slam this week

Phil Mickelson Attemps To Complete The Career Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson is already going to go down as one of the greatest players of all time but he has the chance to do something special this week at the US Open.

Mickelson has a chance to cement his legacy at Shinnecock Hills and become just the sixth man to have won all four major championships.

The 47-year-old, who turns 48 on Saturday, could join Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen as winners of all four majors in the Masters era.

Mickelson has won three Green Jackets, a Claret Jug and a Wanamaker Trophy but has finished runner-up in his national Open six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and most recently 2013.

Lefty was well in the hunt at the 2004 US Open the last time Shinnecock Hills played host, but a double bogey on the 71st hole was ultimately costly – he came up two short.

Mickelson is just one of three active players who can complete the slam – Rory needs the Masters and Jordan needs the USPGA.

Lefty was speaking in his pre-tournament press conference about his desire to complete the grand slam but interestingly hardly spoke about winning the tournament.

Instead, his focus is purely on getting through the first two rounds to be in position for a weekend charge.